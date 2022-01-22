Tolerance.ca
Thich Nhat Hanh, who worked for decades to teach mindfulness, approached death in that same spirit

By Brooke Schedneck, Assistant Professor of Religious Studies, Rhodes College
Thich Nhat Hanh’s teachings, which earned him a global following, gave simple instructions on mindfulness and emphasized how it could be practiced anytime, even when doing routine chores.The Conversation


