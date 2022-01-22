Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prioritize Rights, Justice in Southern Thailand Peace Efforts

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A soldier checks vehicles at a checkpoint in downtown Narathiwat, Thailand, June 29, 2015. © 2015 Thierry Falise/LightRocket via Getty Images The Thai government returned to the negotiating table last week with the separatist group Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) to end the armed conflict in the southern border provinces. Since 2004 the conflict has claimed more than 7,000 lives, mostly civilians, in the provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, and Songkhla. Both sides said the Malaysia-brokered meeting was a steppingstone for future talks to reduce violence, initiate…


© Human Rights Watch -


