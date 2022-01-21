Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chechen Police Abduct a Woman in Retaliation Against Her Sons

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Zarema Mussaeva. © 2021 Private As all eyes are focused on growing tensions between the Kremlin and NATO, Chechen authorities seem emboldened to be unrestrained in their use of lawless tactics in their war with dissent. Yesterday, Chechen police broke into the apartment of 59-year-old Zarema Mussaeva in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region. They pushed and kicked her family members and lawyer who were in the apartment, which she shares with her husband Saidi Yangulbaev, a federal judge. The lawyer said Mussaeva fainted and officers “dragged her down the stairway, in her…


© Human Rights Watch -


