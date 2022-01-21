Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pope Benedict accused of mishandling sex abuse cases: 4 essential reads

By Molly Jackson, Religion and Ethics Editor
Share this article
A German report accused retired Pope Benedict XVI of mishandling several cases of sexual abuse in the 1970s and 1980s. Here are a few of our related articles on the Catholic Church’s crisis.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why 30 out of 32 NFL head coaches are white -- behind the NFL's abysmal record on diversity
~ New Study Underscores Dangerous Levels of Chemical Pollution
~ China: political commentator detained for “subversion”
~ 2022 begins with bloodbath for journalists in Mexico
~ UK: Abusive SLAPP case concludes against investigative journalist Carole Cadwalladr
~ Five life-affirming words we should bring back into use
~ Can low carbon jobs really level up post-industrial towns? We went to Bolsover to find out
~ Some of the super-rich want to pay more tax – but society cannot afford to depend on them
~ Ukraine got a signed commitment in 1994 to ensure its security – but can the US and allies stop Putin's aggression now?
~ COVID misinformation is a health risk – tech companies need to remove harmful content not tweak their algorithms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter