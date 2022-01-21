Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why 30 out of 32 NFL head coaches are white -- behind the NFL's abysmal record on diversity

By George B. Cunningham, Professor of Sport Management, Texas A&M University
Despite efforts to diversify its coaching ranks, the NFL still has an abysmal record of hiring members of minorities not only as head coaches but also for coveted assistant coaching jobs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


