Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Study Underscores Dangerous Levels of Chemical Pollution

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A 200-meter pile of plastic waste originating from household waste fills the river at Kali Busa, near Jakarta, Indonesia, September 2, 2021. © 2021 Kuncoro Widyo Rumpoko/Medialys Images/Sipa via AP Images Chemical pollution has reached a dangerous level globally. According to a new study published in Environmental Science & Technology, substances introduced by human activities are interfering with the Earth’s natural systems and may have severe consequences for climate, biodiversity, and human life. The study, led by researchers at the Stockholm Environment Institute,…


© Human Rights Watch -


