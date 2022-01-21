Ukraine got a signed commitment in 1994 to ensure its security – but can the US and allies stop Putin's aggression now?
By Lee Feinstein, Founding Dean and Professor of International Studies, Hamilton Lugar School, Indiana University
Mariana Budjeryn, Research Associate, Harvard Kennedy School
As Russia threatens to invade Ukraine, Ukrainians wonder about the worth of a 1994 agreement signed by Russia, the US and the UK, who promised to protect the newly independent state’s sovereignty.
