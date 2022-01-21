Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Underwater volcanoes: how ocean colour changes can signal an imminent eruption

By Matthew Blackett, Reader in Physical Geography and Natural Hazards, Coventry University
The scale of a recent volcano eruption took the people of Tonga by surprise. Scientists monitoring the submarine volcano, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, were likewise caught off-guard, failing to foresee an explosion which would unleash a Pacific-wide tsunami.

The scale of the eruption was hailed as a “once in a millenium” event by one scientist.…The Conversation


