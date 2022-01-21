Tolerance.ca
Jeff Bezos is looking to defy death – this is what we know about the science of ageing

By Daniel M Davis, Professor of Immunology, University of Manchester
Jeff Bezos is on a mission to conquer ageing. He has just recruited Hal Barron from GlaxoSmithKline to help lead Altos Labs, the ambitious new anti-ageing company with billions of investment. So what does science really say about this? Could we beat ageing?

Ageing isn’t just a change in how we feel or look, ageing happens at a cellular level. In a lab culture dish, adult skin cells divide roughly 50 times before stopping. But skin cells from a newborn baby can divide 80…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


