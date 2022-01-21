Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Short-sightedness is on the rise in both children and adults – new study

By Neema Ghorbani Mojarrad, Lecturer in Optometry, University of Bradford
Sophie Coverdale, Optometrist and PhD Researcher, University of Bradford
We’ve known for years now that rates of short-sightedness (scientifically known as myopia) are rising globally. Some estimates even suggest that half of the world’s population will be short-sighted by 2050. In the UK and Europe alone, rates of short-sightedness have doubled in the last 50 years.

But we still aren’t completely…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


