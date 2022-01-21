Alpha then delta and now omicron – 6 questions answered as COVID-19 cases once again surge across the globe
By Sara Sawyer, Professor of Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology, University of Colorado Boulder
Arturo Barbachano-Guerrero, Postdoctoral Fellow in Virology, University of Colorado Boulder
Cody Warren, Postdoctoral Fellow in Virology and Immunology, University of Colorado Boulder
People are buzzing with questions about the omicron variant and whether it could help usher in herd immunity. A team of virologists deciphers the latest findings.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 21, 2022