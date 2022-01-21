When humans compete with television, Yung Lung proves the liveness of bodies wins out
By Kate Maguire-Rosier, Honorary Associate, Department of Theatre and Performance Studies, School of Literature, Art, and Media, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Sydney
Review: Yung Lung, choreographed by Antony Hamilton, Chunky Move
The word “yung”, according to the urban language dictionary, variously means “dope” or “cool” as popularised in the Chico area of California, a “legend” or (my favourite) a “lowercase god”.
The lung of course is a vital organ, but also metonymic for an open space in the city where dwellers may breathe…
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 21, 2022