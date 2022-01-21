Australia approves two new medicines in the fight against COVID. How can you get them and are they effective against Omicron?
By Elise Schubert, Pharmacist and PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
Kellie Charles, Head of Pharmacology, Associate Professor in Pharmacology, University of Sydney
Nial Wheate, Associate Professor of the Sydney Pharmacy School, University of Sydney
On Thursday, health minister Greg Hunt announced Australia’s drug regulator had provisionally approved two new medicines for the treatment of COVID.
These are Lagevrio, made by American pharmaceutical company Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Paxlovid, by Pfizer.
With the number of hospitalisations and deaths due to the virus continuing to rise, the approval of these drugs comes at a good time.
The federal government has purchased a…
