Human Rights Observatory

Lagos’ train acquisition is Wisconsin's loss

By Nwachukwu Egbunike
The train acquisition by Nigeria’s Lagos State gave closure for a local toxic partisan politics between Wisconsin’s Democrats and Republicans that resulted in the trains being unused for ten years.


© Global Voices -


