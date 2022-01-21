Tolerance.ca
Australian art has lost two of its greats. Vale Ann Newmarch and Hossein Valamanesh

By Catherine Speck, Professorial Fellow (Honorary), The University of Melbourne
In the past ten days Australia has lost two important artworld figures. Both were senior artists working in Adelaide but with a reach extending far beyond the city or the nation.

Celebrated feminist artist, Ann Newmarch OAM, born June 9 1945, passed away on Thursday January 13 2022.

Hossein Valamanesh AM, born March 2 1949, died suddenly on January 15, just weeks before he and his partner Angela Valamanesh are due to exhibit their work in the Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art – Free/State at the Art Gallery of South Australia.

