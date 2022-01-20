Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dutch University Hit by Chinese Government Funding Scandal

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Main building of the Vrije Universiteit (Free University) Campus at Amstelveenseweg, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. © 2016 Ger Bosma/Alamy Stock Photo The Vrije Universiteit (Free University) of Amsterdam, which describes itself as “encouraging … broader minds,” is the latest academic institution to be embarrassed over problematic funding from the Chinese government.  Media reported this week that the Free University had accepted funding between 2018 and 2020 from the Southwest University of Politics and Law in Chongqing, China. Universities in China are tightly controlled…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


