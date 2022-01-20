Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada praised for climate leadership despite scathing watchdog report on climate-policy failures

By Bruce Campbell, Adjunct professor, faculty of environmental and urban change, York University, Canada
Share this article
As one of the few countries to have enshrined net-zero into law, Canada has earned praise for its climate leadership. Yet an independent report calls out its continued failures to reduce emissions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A year after Navalny's return, Putin remains atop a changed Russia
~ Teaching music online in the pandemic has yielded creative surprises, like mixing ‘Blob Opera’ and beatboxing
~ Solving the puzzle of cystic fibrosis and its treatments is a Nobel Prize-worthy breakthrough
~ Congo’s Prison Rape Trial a Missed Opportunity
~ Social media platforms must refuse Russia’s demands to censor media, RSF says
~ How antisemitic conspiracy theories contributed to the recent hostage-taking at the Texas synagogue
~ 'In the name of God, go': the history of a speech that has brought down parliament and a prime minister
~ Ukraine: how an armed conflict could play out
~ Jair Bolsonaro's administration is hurting the lives of LGBTQ+ sex workers in Brazil
~ Dinosaur food and Hiroshima bomb survivors: maidenhair trees are 'living fossils' and your new favourite plant
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter