Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Congo’s Prison Rape Trial a Missed Opportunity

By Human Rights Watch
This week a court in Lubumbashi in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo found 10 male inmates guilty of rape, arson, and attempted escape during riots at Kasapa central prison in September 2020. All the defendants, most of whom were already serving long sentences, received 15 years additional imprisonment and were each ordered to pay US$5,000 to the 20 female survivors taking part in the trial. Click to expand Image Survivors of the September 2020 mass rape at Kasapa central prison, veiled to protect their identity from the public, attend trial proceedings at Kasapa central prison,…


© Human Rights Watch -


