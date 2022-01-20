Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How antisemitic conspiracy theories contributed to the recent hostage-taking at the Texas synagogue

By Jonathan D. Sarna, University Professor and Joseph H. & Belle R. Braun Professor of American Jewish History, Brandeis University
Myths related to Jewish conspiracies to control the world have long circulated in the US and continue to fuel hatred.The Conversation


