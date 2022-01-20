Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: how an armed conflict could play out

By Julien Théron, Lecturer, Conflict and Security Studies, Sciences Po
With the failure of talks, a Russian incursion into Ukraine has become more likely. But any invasion would face fierce resistance.The Conversation


