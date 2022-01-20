Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dinosaur food and Hiroshima bomb survivors: maidenhair trees are 'living fossils' and your new favourite plant

By Gregory Moore, Doctor of Botany, The University of Melbourne
Maidenhair trees, Ginkgo biloba, can live for over 1,000 years and grow 35m tall. While they’re beautiful to look at, they’re also notorious for their vomit-smelling seeds.The Conversation


© The Conversation


