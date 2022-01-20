Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court rejects Trump's blocking of Jan. 6 docs: 3 key takeaways from ruling

By Kirsten Carlson, Associate Professor of Law and Adjunct Associate Professor of Political Science, Wayne State University
Justices have cleared the way for hundreds of Trump administration documents to be handed to a panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack. A law scholar explains what that means for executive privilege.The Conversation


