Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: TotalEnergies Endorses Targeted Sanctions

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Soldiers move in to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, March 7, 2021. © AP Photo, File (Paris) – The French company TotalEnergies has signaled support for targeted sanctions on Myanmar’s natural gas revenues to block the country’s abusive military junta from profiting from hundreds of millions of dollars in payments, Human Rights Watch said today. TotalEnergies acknowledged the shift in a response to a letter from Human Rights Watch urging the company to support sanctions to stop gas payments to Myanmar military-controlled entities.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Social media platforms must refuse Russia’s demands to censor media, RSF says
~ How antisemitic conspiracy theories contributed to the recent hostage-taking at the Texas synagogue
~ 'In the name of God, go': the history of a speech that has brought down parliament and a prime minister
~ Ukraine: how an armed conflict could play out
~ Jair Bolsonaro's administration is hurting the lives of LGBTQ+ sex workers in Brazil
~ Dinosaur food and Hiroshima bomb survivors: maidenhair trees are 'living fossils' and your new favourite plant
~ Ukraine might be far away, but a security crisis in Europe can still threaten Aotearoa New Zealand
~ Evolution: how Victorian sexism influenced Darwin's theories – new research
~ Vital Signs: disclosure please, we shouldn't be playing bingo with COVID statistics
~ Supreme Court rejects Trump's blocking of Jan. 6 docs: 3 key takeaways from ruling
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter