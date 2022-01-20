Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan’s New Law Aims to Protect Women in Workplace

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women's rights activists demonstrate to condemn violence against women in Lahore, Pakistan, July 24, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry Pakistan’s parliament has passed a bill that significantly strengthens protections for women in the workplace against violence and harassment. The new law, drafted by the Ministry of Human Rights with extensive input from women rights groups and lawyers, amends the far weaker 2010 law. The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2022, enacted January 14, expands the definition of workplaces to encompass…


© Human Rights Watch -


