Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

BBC licence fee – could scrapping it be the end of public service broadcasting in the UK?

By Jamie Medhurst, Reader in Film, Television and Media, Aberystwyth University
UK culture secretary, Nadine Dorries, recently announced that the BBC’s licence fee is to be frozen for two years and that a new funding mechanism for the corporation will follow after 2027. This statement created shockwaves within the media industry and beyond. Many accused the government’s move of being sheer cultural vandalism and the destruction of a global brand.

The announcement was followed by a statement in the House of Commons, during…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


