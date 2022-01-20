Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stressed out at college? Here are five essential reads on how to take better care of your mental health

By Jamaal Abdul-Alim, Education Editor, The Conversation
Alvin Buyinza, Editorial and Outreach Assistant, The Conversation US
Share this article
Nearly 70% of college students say they are experiencing emotional distress or anxiety related to the pandemic. That’s according to a January 2022 survey that also found nearly 9 out of every 10 college students believe U.S. colleges and universities are facing a mental health crisis.

Below are five articles from the archives of The Conversation that highlight tips for college students to take better care of their mental health.

1. Prioritize your mental health


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ BBC licence fee – could scrapping it be the end of public service broadcasting in the UK?
~ Olu Jacobs: Nollywood's elder statesman has always acted for his country
~ What makes young people accept help to stay well: a review of interventions in Africa
~ South African farming: new policy offers promise, but there's fixing to be done too
~ Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta promised Mali honour and unity: his legacy is disappointing
~ Rhino horn consumers reveal why a legal trade alone won't save rhinos
~ Why you might want to consider a pilgrimage for your next holiday or day trip
~ The Electoral Count Act of 1887 is showing its age – here's how to help Congress certify a presidential election with more certainty
~ Beavers offer lessons about managing water in a changing climate, whether the challenge is drought or floods
~ Why getting Congress to fund help for US children in poverty is so hard to do
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter