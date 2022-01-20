Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lockdown saw couples share housework and childcare more evenly – but these changes didn't last

By Susan Harkness, Professor of Public Policy and Director of the Centre for Poverty and Social Justice, University of Bristol
Share this article
Working from home resulted in a rebalancing of housework and childcare responsibilities – but not all couples were affected evenly.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ BBC licence fee – could scrapping it be the end of public service broadcasting in the UK?
~ Olu Jacobs: Nollywood's elder statesman has always acted for his country
~ What makes young people accept help to stay well: a review of interventions in Africa
~ South African farming: new policy offers promise, but there's fixing to be done too
~ Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta promised Mali honour and unity: his legacy is disappointing
~ Rhino horn consumers reveal why a legal trade alone won't save rhinos
~ Why you might want to consider a pilgrimage for your next holiday or day trip
~ The Electoral Count Act of 1887 is showing its age – here's how to help Congress certify a presidential election with more certainty
~ Beavers offer lessons about managing water in a changing climate, whether the challenge is drought or floods
~ Why getting Congress to fund help for US children in poverty is so hard to do
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter