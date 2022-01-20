Tolerance.ca
Prof Sir Paul Curran Award for Excellence in Academic Journalism 2021 goes to Caitjan Gainty

By Matt Warren, Acting Editor (maternity cover), The Conversation
Research helps build a better world. It also ignites debate, inspires new ideas, excites and entertains. That’s why, as editors at The Conversation, we love what we do. Our content, which recently received its billionth read, draws on the latest and highest quality research to tell stories that are now delivered to a huge, global audience.

And it’s truly amazing what we discover along the way.

Since The Conversation UK launched in May 2013, we have collaborated with thousands of academics to ensure their expertise can be enjoyed and understood by as broad a readership…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


