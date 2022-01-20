Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: One year into the Biden administration, RSF calls for redoubled White House commitment to improving press freedom

By Boylin
NewsA full year after President Biden was sworn into office, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) expresses serious concern over the state of press freedom in the United States, and urges the White House and 117th Congress to redouble efforts to ensure the safety of journalists and the protection of press freedom at home and abroad. Journalists in the US have faced an unprecedented pattern of First Amendment violations amid a climate of animosity and aggression.


