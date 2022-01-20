Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women in sport: misogyny among male fans is rife but progressive masculinities are on the rise

By Stacey Pope, Associate Professor in the Department of Sport and Exercise Sciences, Durham University
Share this article
The 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup ushered in a new age for media coverage of women’s sport. A new survey of fans shows that while many men feel threatened, a growing number are on board.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Greece: Concern over criminal charges against investigative reporters
~ 14 journalists detained in Yemen, 13 of them held hostage by rebel groups
~ Grattan on Friday: Scott Morrison's ministerial team looks far from match-fit
~ Radical overhaul of construction industry needed if UK to have any chance of net zero by 2050 – new research
~ From divorcees to fuller classrooms, the 1921 census of England and Wales depicts an era of great change
~ When classic stories get reinvented, can they ever be a success? Five get reviewed
~ Belfast – archiving all the voices of the Troubles
~ The science of sugar: why we're hardwired to love it and what eating too much does to your brain – podcast
~ BBC Licence fee – could it be the end of public service broadcasting in the UK?
~ Police violently break up Afghan refugee protest in Indonesia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter