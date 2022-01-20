Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Police violently break up Afghan refugee protest in Indonesia

By Sydney Allen
Some refugees in Indonesia have been in limbo for more than 10 years. protesters gathered outside the UNHCR building in Medan to call for better conditions for refugees.


© Global Voices -


