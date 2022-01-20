Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fans mourn Narayan Debnath, creator of the first Bengali comic-strip superhero

By Rezwan
Share this article
On January 18, 2022, Indian comic artist and illustrator Narayan Debnath passed away at the age of 96 in a hospital in Kolkata after prolonged illness. His fans are mourning on social media.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Police violently break up Afghan refugee protest in Indonesia
~ Queensland's 'Path to Treaty' has some lessons for the rest of Australia
~ US: Cervical Cancer Disproportionally Kills Black Women
~ UN: Ban Abusive Bangladesh Unit from Peacekeeping
~ In the 1980s, the Pentagon was preparing a nuclear war in Iran
~ Iran reopens office at OIC Headquarters afer 6 years
~ Omicron is overwhelming Australia's hospital system. 3 emergency measures aim to ease the burden
~ Schools can expect a year of disruption. Here are 7 ways they can help support the well-being of students and staff
~ Boris Johnson and 'Partygate': he who lives by the Brexit sword, dies by the Brexit sword
~ Indonesia will take a big step on the global stage this year – are Australians paying enough attention?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter