Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Boris Johnson and 'Partygate': he who lives by the Brexit sword, dies by the Brexit sword

By Ben Wellings, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Monash University
Share this article
Boris Johnson’s time as the United Kingdom’s prime minister is under immediate threat. Johnson, who likes a classical analogy, will know that civil servant Sue Grey’s imminent report into the “Partygate” scandal is the bureaucratic equivalent of the Sword of Damocles hanging over his head.

Johnson has been gravely damaged by the revelations of recent weeks that he attended gatherings and parties his own government had banned during the COVID lockdown of 2020, while some Britons’…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Queensland's 'Path to Treaty' has some lessons for the rest of Australia
~ US: Cervical Cancer Disproportionally Kills Black Women
~ UN: Ban Abusive Bangladesh Unit from Peacekeeping
~ In the 1980s, the Pentagon was preparing a nuclear war in Iran
~ Iran reopens office at OIC Headquarters afer 6 years
~ Omicron is overwhelming Australia's hospital system. 3 emergency measures aim to ease the burden
~ Schools can expect a year of disruption. Here are 7 ways they can help support the well-being of students and staff
~ Indonesia will take a big step on the global stage this year – are Australians paying enough attention?
~ André Leon Talley dreamed of a life 'in the pages of Vogue, where bad things never happened'
~ 2021 was one of the hottest years on record – and it could also be the coldest we'll ever see again
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter