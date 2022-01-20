Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN: Ban Abusive Bangladesh Unit from Peacekeeping

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bangladeshi Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) stand on guard at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, Bangladesh.  © 2021 Piyas Biswas / SOPA Images/Sipa USA (Sipa via AP Images) (New York) – The United Nations Department of Peace Operations should ban Bangladesh’s notoriously abusive paramilitary Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from UN deployment, 12 organizations said in a letter to Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix, made public today. Letter to Under-Secretary-General Lacroix, Re: Human Rights Screening of Bangladeshi Nationals Letter to Under-Secretary-General…


© Human Rights Watch -


