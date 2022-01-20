André Leon Talley dreamed of a life 'in the pages of Vogue, where bad things never happened'
By Peter McNeil, Distinguished Professor of Design History, UTS, University of Technology Sydney
Every time we see a “fashion moment”, we use the words of André Leon Talley, from his description of Galliano’s 1994 Japonisme show.
Talley, who died yesterday age 73, was a flamboyant, over-the-top figure from the fashion industry, inclined to snobbery and rather overbearing. He had a longstanding love of French culture and the cross-fertilisation of fashion, art, poetry and life.
Most prominently, he worked at Condé Nast for four decades, where, as creative director and editor-at-large of Vogue, he shaped the way we understand and talk about fashion.
Born in…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 19, 2022