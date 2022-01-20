Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

2021 was one of the hottest years on record – and it could also be the coldest we'll ever see again

By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
2021 was the sixth hottest year on record, despite the cooling effect of back-to-back La Niñas. Let’s reflect on the year that was, and what we can expect for this year and beyond.The Conversation


