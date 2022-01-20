Voice to Parliament design report still doesn't meet international human rights standards
By Dominic O'Sullivan, Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Health and Environmental Sciences, Auckland University of Technology and Professor of Political Science, Charles Sturt University
Last month, the government published the Indigenous Voice co-design final report. However, ways to ensure First Nations self-determination remain lacking in the strategy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 19, 2022