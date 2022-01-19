Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

From fear to connection, dynamic MENTAL exhibition explores a colourful spectrum of experiences

By Nick Haslam, Professor of Psychology, The University of Melbourne
A youth-focussed exhibition about experiences of mental health is interactive and expansive, kicking down the barriers between science and art.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


