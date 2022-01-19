Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What a disaster: federal government slashes COVID payment when people need it most

By Cassandra Goldie, Adjunct Professor and UNSW Law Advisory Council Member, UNSW
With Australia now in the worst stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, there could hardly be a worse time for Australian government to cut and restrict its Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment.The Conversation


