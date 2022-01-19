Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Differences in how men and women perceive internal body signals could have implications for mental health

By Jennifer Murphy, Lecturer in Psychology, Royal Holloway University of London
Freya Prentice, PhD Candidate at Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, UCL
Share this article
Most people are familiar with the five senses (touch, sight, hearing, smell and taste), but not everyone knows that we have an additional sense called interoception. This is the sense of our body’s internal state. It helps us feel and interpret internal signals that regulate vital functions in our body, like hunger, thirst, body temperature and heart rate.

Although we don’t take much notice of it, it’s an extremely important sense as it ensures that every system in the body is working optimally. It does this by alerting us to when our body may be out of balance – such as making us reach…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From fear to connection, dynamic MENTAL exhibition explores a colourful spectrum of experiences
~ First impressions count, and have an impact on the decisions we make later on
~ Confusion, financial pressure, discomfort: older people can struggle with sustainable living, despite its obvious benefits
~ Border opening spurs rebound in demand from international students
~ How long to midnight? The Doomsday Clock measures more than nuclear risk – and it’s about to be reset again
~ What a disaster: federal government slashes COVID payment when people need it most
~ 'Welcome to our world': families of children with cancer say the pandemic has helped them feel seen, while putting them in peril
~ 5 tips for choosing the best YouTube fitness videos to change your exercise behaviour
~ How the pandemic's unequal toll on people of color underlines US health inequities – and why solving them is so critical
~ Russia-Ukraine tensions: power posturing or trouble on the home front for Putin?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter