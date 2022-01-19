Groundwater — not ice sheets — is the largest source of water on land and most of it is ancient
By Grant Ferguson, Professor, Department of Civil, Geological and Environmental Engineering and School of Environment and Sustainability, University of Saskatchewan
Jennifer C. McIntosh, Professor, Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, University of Arizona
Groundwater is the second-largest store of water on Earth. Governments and industry use groundwater reservoirs to store waste, but it may also have environmental functions that haven’t been revealed.
