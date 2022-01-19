Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Amadou Vamoulké completes 2,000 days in prison in Cameroon without being convicted

By assistante Afrique
NewsCameroonian journalist Amadou Vamoulké, the septuagenarian former head of the national radio and TV broadcaster, has just completed his 2,000th day in detention without being convicted on any charge. Cameroon’s disgraceful treatment of Vamoulké falls far below even the most basic standards of justice and human dignity, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).Adjourned 90 times, his trial is the longest to have been held as part of the anti-corruption drive known as Operation Sparrowhawk that the Cameroonian authorities launched in 2006.


© Reporters without borders -


