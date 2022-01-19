Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African cities, COVID and climate: public knowledge on urban planning is needed

By Patrick Brandful Cobbinah, Senior Lecturer, The University of Melbourne
A new approach to urban planning is needed to restore hope in African cities. There are three keys that can help unlock this.The Conversation


