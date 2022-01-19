Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How COVID gave African countries the opportunity to improve public health

By Ebere Okereke, Senior Technical Adviser, Tony BIair Institute; Honorary Senior Public Health Adviser to the Director Africa CDC and Associate Fellow, Global Health Programme, Chatham House
The COVID-19 pandemic has tested Africa’s public healthcare systems. It exposed weaknesses, gaps and inequalities – but also some potential solutions.

The challenges presented by the pandemic are an opportunity for African health systems to move beyond their current limitations. Many have been pushed to develop innovative approaches.

Countries rapidly expanded diagnostic capacity and genomics and increased the use of electronic health records. Nations and sectors (public and private) pooled resources in response to the logistical challenges of delivering an adult vaccination…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


