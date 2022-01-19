Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's Boko Haram reintegration process: weaknesses and how they can be fixed

By Tarela Juliet Ike, Lecturer in Criminology and Policing, Teesside University
Share this article
In Nigeria, the advent of Boko Haram terrorism and its wanton destruction of lives and properties has led to untold hardship, especially in the country’s north-eastern region.

The devastating impact of Boko Haram activities transcends Nigeria’s borders. The Institute for Economic and Peace Global Terrorism Index Report in 2020 highlights that Boko Haram ranks among the world’s top three deadliest terrorist…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Russia-Ukraine tensions: power posturing or trouble on the home front for Putin?
~ Plesiosaurs, pliosaurs, hybodonts: looking back at three prehistoric predators of the Jurassic seas
~ Differences in how men and women perceive internal body signals could have implications for mental health
~ Boris Johnson polling is now so bad that it makes sense for Conservative MPs to get rid of him
~ Everyone should be concerned if the federal government bypasses the Canada Gazette
~ How modern witches are enchanting TikTok
~ Legal reform is needed to protect young women from the growing threats of online sexual violence
~ Groundwater — not ice sheets — is the largest source of water on land and most of it is ancient
~ Amadou Vamoulké completes 2,000 days in prison in Cameroon without being convicted
~ Sending in the Royal Navy is not the answer to small boat migration in the Channel
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter