Batteries get hyped, but pumped hydro provides the vast majority of long-term energy storage essential for renewable power – here’s how it works
By Andrew Blakers, Professor of Engineering, Australian National University
Bin Lu, Research Fellow, Australian National University
Matthew Stocks, Research Fellow, ANU College of Engineering and Computer Science, Australian National University
A team of researchers found 35,000 pairs of existing reservoirs, lakes and old mines in the US that could be turned into long-term energy storage – and they don’t need dams on rivers.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 19, 2022