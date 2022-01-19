State efforts to close the K-12 digital divide may come up short
By Stephanie Holcomb, Ph.D. Student in Planning and Public Policy, Rutgers University
Andrea Hetling, Professor of Planning and Public Policy, Rutgers University
Gregory Porumbescu, Associate Professor at the School of Public Affairs and Administration, Rutgers University - Newark
Vishal Trehan, Ph.D. Student in Public Affairs and Administration, Rutgers University - Newark
In 2021, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that education officials in his state had “closed” the digital divide by ensuring that every public school student had a laptop or tablet and internet access.
“Closing the digital divide wasn’t just about meeting the challenges of remote learning,” Murphy, a Democrat, said at the time. “It’s been about ensuring every student has the tools they need to…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 19, 2022