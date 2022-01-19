Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

State efforts to close the K-12 digital divide may come up short

By Stephanie Holcomb, Ph.D. Student in Planning and Public Policy, Rutgers University
Andrea Hetling, Professor of Planning and Public Policy, Rutgers University
Gregory Porumbescu, Associate Professor at the School of Public Affairs and Administration, Rutgers University - Newark
Vishal Trehan, Ph.D. Student in Public Affairs and Administration, Rutgers University - Newark
In 2021, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that education officials in his state had “closed” the digital divide by ensuring that every public school student had a laptop or tablet and internet access.

“Closing the digital divide wasn’t just about meeting the challenges of remote learning,” Murphy, a Democrat, said at the time. “It’s been about ensuring every student has the tools they need to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


