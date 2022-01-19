Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Rehmat’ or ‘zehmat'? Learning to cope with the trauma from rain in a Pakistani metropolis

By Unbias The News
Share this article
In Karachi, where monsoon season often means days without electricity, flooded roads and property damage, is rain truly a "rehmat" (blessing) from nature or a "zehmat" (misery) for city dwellers?


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Russia-Ukraine tensions: power posturing or trouble on the home front for Putin?
~ Plesiosaurs, pliosaurs, hybodonts: looking back at three prehistoric predators of the Jurassic seas
~ Differences in how men and women perceive internal body signals could have implications for mental health
~ Boris Johnson polling is now so bad that it makes sense for Conservative MPs to get rid of him
~ Everyone should be concerned if the federal government bypasses the Canada Gazette
~ How modern witches are enchanting TikTok
~ Legal reform is needed to protect young women from the growing threats of online sexual violence
~ Groundwater — not ice sheets — is the largest source of water on land and most of it is ancient
~ Amadou Vamoulké completes 2,000 days in prison in Cameroon without being convicted
~ Sending in the Royal Navy is not the answer to small boat migration in the Channel
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter