Human Rights Observatory

New Language Requirement Raises Concerns in Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
A new legal provision on the use of the Ukrainian language, part of a broader state language law, raises concerns about protection for minority languages. The provision, which entered into force on January 16, is stipulated in article 25 of the law. It requires print media outlets registered in Ukraine to publish in Ukrainian. Publications in other languages must also be accompanied by a Ukrainian version, equivalent in content, volume, and method of printing. Additionally, places of distribution such as newsstands must have at least half their content in Ukrainian. The state language law requires…


© Human Rights Watch -


