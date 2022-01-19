Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF denounces Indian government “coup” against Kashmir Press Club

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsAfter talking to journalists in Kashmir, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) demands the immediate reopening of the Kashmir Press Club, now officially closed for good after being invaded by agents of the New Delhi-run local government and paramilitaries last week. Kashmiri journalists used the club to discuss their problems and defend press freedom, RSF says.Located in Srinagar, the capital of the Indian-administered northern territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Press Club (KPC) was formally dissolved on 17 January by local government representa


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ RSF condemns gag-suit against Malaysian journalist
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: A very bad start to 2022 for Morrison, but can Albanese win?
~ Syria: German Trial for Wartime Atrocities Opens
~ Investigating a Massacre, Iraq Should Address Root Causes
~ Leaf oysters: the unsung heroes of estuaries are disappearing, and we know almost nothing about them
~ Netizens mock China's suggestion that Omicron was brought to Beijing via a letter from Toronto
~ #helloTürkiye — Turkey's latest attempt to rebrand itself
~ In Turkey, a veteran pop star is facing scrutiny over song lyrics
~ Retaliating against Rights Groups Means Retaliating against People in Need
~ Imminent restoration of Iranian-Saudi relations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter